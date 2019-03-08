Cash for vote: AP intel sleuths visit ED city office

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Intelligence sleuths from Andhra Pradesh visited the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Basheerbagh for collecting information related to the questioning of those involved in the cash-for-vote scam.

On Friday morning, Malcolm Taylor, the key witness in the scam, appeared before the ED in response to summons issued to him a few days ago for the investigation taken up under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED officials grilled Taylor for over three and a half hours. On coming to know that Taylor was appearing before ED, the intelligence sleuths came to Basheerbagh. This was the second time that these sleuths were seen at the offices of Central investigation agencies.

When Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president A Revanth Reddy appeared before the Income Tax Department sleuths in connection with the scam, the AP intelligence personnel descended at the IT office at Aayakar Bhavan in Basheerbagh.

Meanwhile, the ED tried to find out the source of Rs 50 lakh that was offered to nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to support the TDP candidate during MLC elections in 2015 from Taylor.

Sources said authorities tried to match the video that was shot by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) with a spy camera with that of an 11-minute video clip that came to light on Thursday exposing the person, who hatched the bribery deal.

Officials reportedly inquired about the persons who were present during negotiations with the nominated MLA. A few days ago, the ED questioned Revanth Reddy, his close aide Udaysimha and Congress leader Vem Narender Reddy.