Cash for vote: Key witness appears before police in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Malcolm Taylor, the key witness in the cash-for-vote scam, appeared before the Telangana police after an 11-minute video clip exposing the person, who hatched the bribery deal, came to light on Thursday.

The video that was shot at the house of Taylor in Tarnaka showed a person identified as Sebastian saying that Babu initially was ready to give only Rs 3 crore to Rs.3.5 crore. But on his recommendation, the money was hiked to Rs 5 crore.

After the video surfaced on Thursday, investigators seem to have got fresh evidence to nail those who were involved in the scam. Police officials tried to elicit more information from Taylor about other persons, who were present at the house in Tarnaka while taking part in negotiations to support the TDP’s candidate during MLC elections in 2015.

The video would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for authentication.

Taylor will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at their office in Basheerbagh here on Friday at 11 am, responding to the summons issued by the ED to him a few days ago.

The ED was primarily focusing on the source of Rs 50 lakh that was offered to the nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to make him vote for the TDP candidate during the MLC elections.