Cash woes continue

Published: 11:30 pm

The success of any disruptive policy can be measured by the positive impact it makes on public life. Going by this yardstick, the persistent cash crunch in the economy nearly 16 months after the demonetisation drive reflects poorly on the efficacy of the policy. It has become an everyday battle for the people to draw cash from their accounts as several ATMs are routinely going dry and banks continue to impose restrictions on withdrawals. When it was unveiled in November 2016, the note ban found wide public support because of the boldness of the intent and noble objectives it had set out to achieve. Despite severe hardship caused by the invalidation of nearly 86% of the currency in circulation, the people had, by large, displayed enormous resilience in the larger interest of the country’s economy. It was argued by the government that the recall of the high-value currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination would help curb black money and tax evasion, eliminate counterfeit currency and choke terror funding. However, a reality check on the ground presents a different picture. The fact that the people continue to face cash crunch and empty ATM machines speak volumes about the inept handling of the post-demonetisation scenario. It is unpardonable to put the common man to severe inconvenience as a fallout of a policy that has only created more problems than it could solve. The tall claims of the Central government that the cash supply in the economy had almost reached the pre-demonetisation level stand exposed, with long queues and ‘no cash’ boards making a comeback at the ATMs.

Though the Reserve Bank of India has claimed that the present currency circulation, which stood at Rs 17.78 lakh crore, has reached 98.94% of the pre-demonetisation level, there is no respite from cash woes as far as the common public is concerned. There is a severe cash shortage across Telangana for the last few months. Despite repeated reminders to the Central government seeking adequate cash reserves, nothing much has been done to ease the situation. The State government requires over Rs 5,600 crore to disburse cash incentive to the farmers in May alone to help them during kharif activities and an equal amount in October for the Rabi season. The State government has already committed to credit the first instalment of Rs 4,000 per acre for the kharif season in May and another Rs 4,000 per acre for Rabi in October. The amount needs to be credited to the bank accounts of over 71.75 lakh farmers. The demonetisation policy has already dealt a severe blow to the informal sector and small and medium industries and rendered thousands of workers jobless, besides adversely affecting the GDP growth rate.