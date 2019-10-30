Castaway fancied for Mysuru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:07 am 6:12 pm

Mysuru: The Dominic-trained Castaway, who is in fine condition as evidenced by his track movements in the morning trials, is set to win the MK Srinivas Memorial Trophy 1200 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Premier Premises 1, Emerald Green 2, Vroom Vroom 3

2. Aerospeed 1, Hafnium 2, Girl With Pearl 3

3. Nostradamus 1, King Star 2, Star Lagoon 3

4. Classic Jewel 1, Countrys Crown 2, Swiss Admiral 3

5. Anteros 1, Order Order 2, Willow Glen 3

6. Spanish Beauty 1, Animal Queen 2, Eddie The Eagle 3

7. Castaway 1, Haedi’s Folly 2, Super Success 3

8. Brooklyn Supreme 1, Habanero 2, Touch Of Class 3

9. Country’s Power 1, Frosted 2, Spiritual Force 3

Day’s Best: Nostradamus.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.