Caste vs Constitution

If we go by the recent incident wherein a sitting parliamentarian was prevented from entering a village in Karnataka by the locals on the ground that he is from a lower caste and his ingress would disrupt the sanctity of their premises, it naturally boggles any right-thinking mind as to where India has reached after 72 years of its independence and self-rule? Do the age-old casteist social prerogatives such as upper status, ancestral wealth power, domineering position and influence over lower castes still hold supremacy over the constitutionally ordained parliamentary privileges in the sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic of India?

As we are aware, one of the main reasons for this predicament concerning the standing of lower castes in relation to other castes is due to certain privileges associated with the latter since birth. The ascribed status has been inbuilt in their social position, inherited from generation to generation. Since the Indian society has been made a closed system due to historical wrongs, social rankings have continued to be indelible. Known as ‘born with privileges,’ the upper castes are more or less akin to ‘blue blood’ or the ‘royal lineage’ system of incontrovertible tradition.

Privileged Lot

Such caste-based prerogatives have bestowed upon the members of the upper strata of society almost every possible advantage over the lower castes. Their opportunities included not only intangible perquisites like assigned higher status in society, caste tag, respect, dignity and certain immunities but also tangible assets like inherited land, capital, entrepreneurship potential and knowledge acquiring facilities. These privileges had automatically provided the upper castes with a remarkable edge over others in all aspects of socio-economic and political lives.

Tragically, religiosity formed the crux of cause for inequality as well as acquiescence to perpetuate the same in India. Inequality is imposed from within as well as from outside. The socialisation process through myths, customs and rituals easily distorted the instinctual and natural form of equality to become misconstrued in an utterly biased manner. External imposition followed through the propagation of self-prejudiced inequality, forced on individuals.

Social inequality dominates over other inequalities namely economic, legal and political. In olden times, the lower castes were subjected to oppression and made to show silent submissiveness. This type of apathy via an oppressive tendency was observed during Hitler’s Nazi period. Whatever the dictates came from the Fuhrer, compliance was done not only by the German soldiers but also by the so-called responsible citizens.

Diabolical Tolerance

Edmund Burke reasoned that the fundamental cause for the triumph of evil is non-action on the part of passive good citizens who remain unassertively quiet. Historians opine that such a holocaust during the Nazi tyranny resulted in genocide just because of such diabolical tolerance. Einstein said, “The world is in greater peril from those who tolerate or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” These instances are not uncommon in India where megalomania is quite visible in the psyche of some upper strata of society. Whenever there occurs even a little resistance, riots ensue in which the poor and weak underprivileged people have to fend for themselves for their survival.

In the words of Steve Biko, a South African anti-apartheid activist, the acquiescent mind of the oppressed becomes a potent weapon of the oppressor. Here, the word ‘oppressed mind’ refers to fear, both rational and irrational. Rational, in a sense is that the oppressed knows about the eventualities in case of non-compliance of the oppressor’s dictates. Irrational in a sense is that the oppressed imagines the unwarranted anxious scenarios so as to self-inflict more tensions and more worries. These fears and compliant nature of learned behaviour coupled with ignorance, illiteracy, superstitions and poverty have been causing havoc to the fundamental rights of the marginalised sections in democratic processes.

Unchanged Fate

Since the first general elections in 1952, the fate of India has been unchanged to a large extent as regards poverty and caste inequalities without full-fledged social security measures to the deprived communities. Despite huge revenues through imposition and collection of a multitude of taxes and cesses, the essential aspects of human well-being have been disregarded till date as the teeming starving number mounts up. This remiss may not be deliberate or unmindful, however, it is due to sheer lack of knowledge, vision and wisdom on the part of most of the decision-makers as to how to manage the affairs of the nation from an equity perspective.

A Few Frank Questions

Nevertheless, the instant matter is no trivial at all as it raises the following critical issues before the state and the citizens for effective resolution:

• Though it is an indisputable fact that the Constitution of India is paramount in its operations, does the institution of upper caste privileges prove otherwise in practice?

• As Dr Ambedkar lamented, how long does India have to tolerate the persistent caste inequalities, which were once settled centuries ago on mistaken notions, but not for all times?

• What is the efficacy of anti-superstition law that has been in force in Karnataka where the accused tend to take shelter under the garb of ignorance, traditions and superstitions?

• Do we still have the audacity to pat our backs for the achievements in space, nuclear and digital technologies amidst incessant perpetrations of such unending crimes against humanity?

• Aren’t there such instances occurring off and on where the victims are looked down upon as lesser humans, reminiscent of the ill-fated Shambuka and Ekalavya?

These are only a few frank questions seeking more or seemingly no more answers!

(The author is former DG Cyber Crimes, Bhopal)

