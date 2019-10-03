Casting room is like a school, says Abhishek Banerjee

By | Published: 4:14 pm

The alumnus of Delhi’s Kirori Mal College arrived in Mumbai over a decade ago with a dream of becoming an actor. Initially, he faced a lot of rejections. He then became a casting director. “As a casting assistant, I always wanted to sharpen my acting skills. In the casting room, you get to interact with actors and read different scripts, there are different characters like that of a villain, brother, mother, father and child.

You get to do these characters with others again and again. All this brings sharpness in acting. I think it (the casting room) is like a school for me, and casting should be a compulsory internship for most actors, even if it’s just for a month” said the artiste, who has helped in casting for films like The Dirty Picture, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and Luka Chuppi.

He said there was a huge difference between the casting process when he started out and now. “I came here (Mumbai) to be an actor. When I saw the crowd in front of audition rooms… the kind of atmosphere. There were lots of not-so-capable people who were casting at that time. Also, it was like if you know someone, you will get work or if you pursue someone, you will get work,” said Abhishek.

Now, he feels that auditions have become fair. Also, the process of taking auditions has changed. “Earlier, there were no co-actors in the casting room. Now, there is an actor in an audition room and proper performances happen,” says Abhishek.As for acting, he has found a space for himself in the comedy genre, thanks to his films like Dream Girl and Stree. His upcoming digital project is also a slice-of-life comedy.