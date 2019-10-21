CAT admit cards from October 23

By | Published: 12:48 am 4:28 pm

Hyderabad: Candidates who applied for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 can download their admit cards from October 23 till November 24 from the website https://iimcat.ac.in.

The entrance test for programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management will be held in two sessions on November 24 in around 156 test cities across the country. The results will be declared on the website by second week of January, 2020.

