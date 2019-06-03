Cat can’t stop standing on two legs

By | Sre Ratha | Published: 8:28 pm

Popular American social media personality Alyx Weiss, who goes by @ayydubs on Twitter and Instagram, took to the microblogging site to share photos of his cat ,Moo, who just learnt standing on two legs. The original post has five pictures of the cat standing up on a sofa, on top of a cupboard and next to a window.” My cat figured out how to stand today … and she can’t seem to quit” she captioned the post.

Barely four hours after posting, the tweet hit around 6000 likes and 100 plus comments and around 100 shares and the numbers are steadily climbing. Cat and dog posts have always been a source of joy to the internet community. After all, their antics and overload of cuteness never fail to make us go ‘awwww’ and this is no exception.