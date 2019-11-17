Cataract awareness walk by LVPEI

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: To spread awareness on childhood cataract, L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) organised an awareness walk at LVPEI on Sunday. The walk marked the culmination of week-long awareness programmes on the theme ‘Cataract in Children’ to sensitise public on children’s eye health and available remedies.

The awareness walk featured children, health care providers and volunteers and was flagged off by a paediatric patient Gyan Kumar at LVPEI, Banjara Hills.

According to LVPEI doctors, studies in India have shown that anywhere between one and four infants out of 10,000 births will have cataract.

“When a cataract is present since birth, it is called a congenital cataract. A cataract that is developed after 12 months of birth is called developmental cataract and it could be present in one or both the eyes,” said Dr Uppal Gandhi, Child Sight Institute, LVPEI.

Head of Child Sight Institute, LVPEI, Dr. Ramesh Kekunnaya said India has 4 lakh to 5 lakh blind children out of which 30 per cent are due to cataract. “Usually people think cataract is a disease of adults but it can also happen in the very young. Cataract is one of the most important causes of avoidable visual disability in children,” he said. Almost 50 per cent of children with cataract come for surgery late due to delayed recognition and treatment.

