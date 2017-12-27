Cataract thrives due to lack of awareness: Survey

By | Published: 12:18 am 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Senior citizens in India often struggle with cataract and its progression due to general lack of knowledge and awareness about the ailment, a countrywide survey by Alcon, an eyecare manufacturer claimed.

Despite cataracts being a leading cause of vision impairment in the above 60 plus age-group in India and other parts of Asia, senior citizens surveyed revealed high levels of ignorance or incorrect beliefs with regards to cataracts and their progression, the survey from Alcon said.

While a majority of senior citizens i.e. 77 per cent according to the survey understood that cloudy vision is a symptom of cataract, almost 42 per cent of the respondents in India were unable to name even one symptom of the ailment. Close to 16 per cent of them erroneously listed itchy eyes as a symptom of cataracts.

“Cataract is a progressive disease that can only be treated by surgery. Therefore, we always advise people who are over 50 years to get their eye checked annually,” said Sandeep Bothra, Country Business Head (Surgical), Alcon in a statement.

The survey said that 54 per cent of Indians incorrectly believed that cataracts should be fully developed before treatment. In fact, when it comes to eye check-ups, many senior citizens revealed that they do not regularly consult with an eye care professional, Alcon said.