Catch the epic Mahabharat this weekend

Published: 7:39 pm

If you missed watching the Sony extravaganza Mahabharat from the house of BR Chopra, you can catch a live version featuring some of the same cast members in the magnum opus play Mahabharat.

Written and directed by film and television stalwart Puneet Issar, the new version of Mahabharat presents the point of view of characters – Duryodhana and Karna and highlights the causes that led to the destructive war.

The play is presented in a poetic format, with rhythmic rendering of dialogues and tells us a story about good prevailing over evil.The adaptation throws light on the human aspects of Duryodhan’s life such as his rock solid friendship with his friend Karan, his relationship with elders of the Kuru clan and Draupadi.

Audience will get watch the three pivotal characters Duryodhan (Puneet Issar), Karan (Rahul Bhuchar) and Draupadi (Harleen Rekhi) and Shakuni (Gufi Paintal). The mythological extravaganza will dazzle audiences with its exquisite costumes, vibrant choreography and powerful performances for the first time in Hyderabad with its premiere on December 15 at Shilpkala Vedika. The tickets are priced at Rs 500 onwards and can be bought at www.bookmyshow.com. The play has two show at 3 pm and 7 pm.

