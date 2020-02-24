Catch the play ‘Under an Oak Tree’ being staged this week

By | Published: 10:25 pm

The story of an icon, a boy growing up under the shadow of his legendary father and of a theatre family. Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation’s play ‘Under an Oak Tree’ has been deemed unique and yet relatable by audiences worldwide. Mohammad Ali Baig’s memoir-based play written by Noor Baig is a story rooted in Hyderabad, with a universal appeal.

Portraying the tug of his creative destiny versus the seemingly-easier path of a glamorous career, the storytelling play follows the boy on an outward and inward journey through childhood innocence, being born into an aristocratic Asaf Jahi family, devastating loss, growing pains, a mystical encounter and eventually, coming into his own.

Noor Baig plays a mother figure who is witness to this journey and conveys the anxieties of a parent grappling with her sensitive child’s choices in a changing world. The oak tree forms a unique metaphor and the play traverses life’s as well as nature’s seasons, with an ambience that conveys mid-20th century Hyderabadi aristocratic decor and nostalgia-inducing sepia tinted vintage photographs.

The hour-long English play was staged to full houses at Kala Ghoda Festival in Mumbai, India Habitat Centre’s theatre festival in Delhi, in Bengaluru and Chennai. Under an Oak Tree will be staged at February 27 at Radisson Blu Plaza Banjara Hills at 7:30 pm.

