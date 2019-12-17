Catch up on some fitness inspiration

By | Published: 6:37 pm

Being fitter is on almost everyone’s New Year’s resolutions list, and with 2020 around the corner, it is a matter of time before you motivate yourself to get started. Fitness is a commitment, requires discipline and in case you’ve fallen off the motivation wagon, here are a few words of advice from the best athletes in the country from three of India’s leading athletes and one fitness industry expert.

Meant for aspiring athletes, fitness aficionados and beginners alike, they push you to keep at your goal of fitness. A positive mind-set is necessary O.P. Karhana, the star Indian shot putter says, “Physical and mental fitness play very important roles in our lives and I believe every person should work out at least thrice a week minimum.

Every aspiring athlete or fitness enthusiast should change their workout routine every month. If you continue to follow the same workout schedule for 5-6 weeks, your body will adapt to it. You will end up burning fewer calories and build less muscle than before. My advice: Set your pace, then slow down and repeat. The key funda to stay fit is to keep your thought process positive. Feeding yourself with positive energy will help you reach your goals.”

Consistency is key Annu Rani, Indian javelin star, says, “The hardest part about working out is working out consistently. Expecting too much, very soon only leads to frustration. Instead of focusing on results, focus on consistency. Everyone has hard days when you are injured or drained or just not motivated still try and push yourself. Also, participating regularly in a strength training program can reduce the risk of sports-related injuries in young athletes.”