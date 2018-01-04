Cate Blanchett to head Cannes jury

By | Published: 2:54 pm 3:02 pm

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett will be the 12th woman to lead the jury of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The officials of the festival announced the news on Wednesday, reports variety.com.

The actress will preside over the competition for the fest’s 71st edition, which will take place from May 8-19.

“I have been to Cannes in many guises over the years; as an actress, producer, in the marketplace, the gala-sphere and in competition. But never solely for the sheer pleasure of watching the cornucopia of films this great festival harbours,” Cate Blanchett said in a statement.