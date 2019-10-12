Catfish ponds raided in Gadwal

By | Published: 12:23 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: On the orders of District in-charge SP K Apoorva Rao, police task force team of the district raided fish ponds where catfish were being raised illegally and filed a case against a farmer for breaking the law.

On Friday, the task force team raided Mogaluraolacheruvu village of Itikyala mandal and inspected two fish ponds being operated by one Ghantasala Narasimha Raju, a native of Kaikaluru village of AP.

In one of the ponds, the police found that Raju was raising catfish since 10 days and seized 220 kilo gram catfish being raised by him.

As per Roopender Singh, Fisheries AD, panchanama was done and the fishes were buried inside the ground.

District SP Apoorva Rao has warned that stringent action would be initiated against anybody operating catfish, which have been banned due to the health hazards they pose to people. She said that cases would be filed against anyone selling or buying catfish, no matter how influential they may be.

