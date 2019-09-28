Catherine confident of striking a chord with Telugu fans

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Southern cinema star Catherine Tresa has a decent fan-following in Telugu land. Her movies like Iddarammayilatho, Rudhramadevi, Sarrainodu, Nene Raju Nene Mantri have put her image on top of the other industry stars.

The movie Jaya Janaki Nayaka was her last outing in Telugu that tanked at the box office. She is now being cast in the upcoming romantic thriller titled World Famous Lover starring Vijay Devarakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite.

Born to Malayali parents in Dubai, Catherine is another sexy siren from south India who has good fan base from the regions. After making her debut in Sandalwood with the action entertainer Shankar IPS, the Bengaluru model got a break only after she acted with top-rated stars in Telugu — Allu Arjun, Nani, Gopichand and Rana Daggubati.

She is one of those actors who constantly get admired by fans on social media pages on Twitter and Instagram as she updates them with her sultry photo shoots. Known for her killer looks and bubbly poses, Catherine amassed a whopping 1.3 million Instagram followers.

She has another project in her kitty titled Vadaladu which is originally a Tamil flick Aruvam which is being dubbed into Telugu. The makers and the actor have pinned high hopes on the movie. Starring Siddharth in the lead role, the movie’s theatrical rights have been brought by producer Sreedhar.

The movie, scheduled to release on October 11, tells the story of food safety inspector played by Siddharth who fights corruption in the department tooth and nail. Hope the movie delivers a hit in Telugu to both Siddharth and Catherine.

