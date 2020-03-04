Catherine Tresa’s mesmerising looks capture attention

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Catherine Tresa, who was last seen in the film World Famous Lover, was recently spotted at the launch of ‘Bazaar Hyderabad’ at Putlibowli along with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. The actor interacted with shopaholics from around the city who were present at the event.

Catherine, who has been posting some mesmerising clicks of herself on Instagram lately, made news in Telugu cinema when she declined to star next to Balakrishna in his upcoming movie NBK 106.

The film is being helmed by Boyapati Srinu. Apparently, the actor doesn’t want to play the role of an IAS officer and a mother at this point of her career. Meanwhile, the makers of the movie are planning on roping in Shriya Saran who has been paired with Balayya earlier and Nayanthara.

