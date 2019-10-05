Catherine wants to earn name as versatile actor, not just a star

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Of all the roles that Catherine Tresa so far played in south Indian languages, the one she has essayed in the upcoming movie Aruvam which is being simultaneously released in Telugu as Vadaladu, is laced with various supernatural and horror elements. Although the movie drives home the message while showing the dark side of food adulteration in the country, the word Aruvam means formless.

“I find this character to be quite different as I am playing a role of girl who has decreased ability to smell — hyposmia. She has undergone a bad childhood and she gets mocked by friends for her disability. Her dressing sense does not match with the children of her age. The character has a lot of complexities. With one statement, I can sum it up that the movie has a good family entertainer,” said the star who was in Hyderabad to promote the movie.

Working with a star actor like Siddharth was a great experience, she says. “He has a great number of fans across all States of south India for the way he speaks out on public issues and anything concerning with people. And the reason to choose Vadaladu is the concept and theme. He plays the role of a food inspector,” she added. When asked about why she restricted herself to playing second heroine in the movies, Catherine said she just okays the film if she likes the script, and doesn’t worry about the number of female roles and comparison with other stars.

The actor says that she is yet to play her dream character and wants to try various roles, and earn a name for herself as a ‘versatile star’. Talking about her upcoming ambitious project titled World Famous Lover in which she shares screen space with Vijay Devarakonda, Catherine says that she has pinned high hopes on the movie. She is about to wrap up the shooting schedule as only a couple of days’ shoot is left for the role.

Any Bollywood offers? Catherine says she hasn’t heard any Hindi scripts yet and is open to doing anything interesting that comes her way. A ‘binge watcher’ of web series herself, Catherine expressed her optimism about acting in such projects. “I happened to listen one script – a web series which will stream on Netflix. However, I gave up the offer as it didn’t excite me,” she says.

