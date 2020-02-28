Caught by the butterfly effect

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Working as an appeals analyst in Optum Global solutions, Durga Shankar had a passion for macro photography since many years and it is that commitment which helped him capture the rarest species of butterflies only found in North America.

“I captured the macro shot in a Kukatpally park using my mobile Redmi K20 pro with a Prosumer macro lens attached to it. They were star-shaped eggs of a mourning cloak butterfly discovered for the first time in our country.It is registered on my name because it’s a rare butterfly only found in North America, California, and some places in Asia. I feel extremely lucky to have set my eyes on them. I was not sure about the species when I photographed them.

But after a lot of research, I found that these are Nymphalis antiopa eggs. David, an entomologist from Cornell University, helped me in identifying the species,” says Durga Shankar. The duo was able to identify mourning cloak butterfly after two days of research.

“I also came to know that the eggs were actually affected by a parasitic wasp which incubates her eggs in the eggs of another insect,” says Durga, whose picture has been shared on many Instagram pages with more than 5 million followers. As to how the rare butterfly came to the city, Durga is of the opinion that it could be an escaped pet.

“The speciality of the butterfly is that it is a long living butterfly with a life span of 10 months-12 months among the species,” says Durga who is born and brought up in Hyderabad. He graduated in BSc computers from Osmania University. “I love nature and insects.

So, I brought a macro lens for my mobile and started capturing different kinds of insects in the city. Initially, it was hard for me to understand how to find an insect or how to get close to capture it. Later, I learnt different techniques and rules of macro photography.

Few do macro photography using mobile as it’s difficult and requires a lot of patience to capture a perfect macro shot,” explains Durga Shankar who is also a brand ambassador for Redmi India mobiles and content creator on the theme of macro photography.

He has been working with @xiaomiindia and @redmiindia as an official macro photographer for close to six months now. “I want this capture to reach to Minister KTR garu and our CM KCR garu. I am thankful to @peteri_ prashanth for helping me find this egg’s name. He is my inspiration,” signs off Durga who shares his works on his Instagram handle @shannu_pixels.

