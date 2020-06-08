Caught by the waves

By | Published: 12:06 am 9:25 pm

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, city-based photographer Srinivas Kotagauni has something nice to look forward to. His picture of the rocky shores at Arambol beach in Goa was adjudged the winner in a competition on photography site ViewBug.com. “It is really tough to get featured in this site,” says Kotagauni. ViewBug is a creative platform that hosts many photo contests, challenges, portfolio websites and photography classes. The number of participants and the number of entries to the contests and challenges is huge, so winning a competition here is a big deal.

The Santosh Nagar resident, Srinivas works as a web designer in an IT firm in the Financial District. The self-taught photographer taught himself to use photo retouching digital tools like Lightroom and Photoshop too. “My father used to do some photography. He used to click pictures of nature. That lit the fire in me to learn photography,” he says about the craft that he learnt five years ago.

For him, gear matters, but only to an extent. Most of his running pictures were taken on mid-level cameras like Nikon D5200. The Arambol beach picture was also clicked on it, with a 18-55 kit lens. For this one, he used a small aperture (f10) and a long shutter speed (1.3 seconds). “This was shot handheld,” he says.

“The sun was about to set and I wanted to take advantage of the golden hour to click rocks and the sea waves touching the rocks. I tried to use a slow shutter to make the waves look misty. It was challenging as the light was fading fast and I had to shoot the scene hand-held,” recollects Kotagauni.

He has recently added a Nikon D750 to his gear. He mostly uses the all-purpose 24-120 kit lens apart from a 50mm for portraits and a 14mm ultra wide for landscape photography. Now, a 70-200, which finds a wide use in portrait and product photography, is on his mind. “I have realised there is no need to buy a huge amount of gear. The effort should be to use what we have to the maximum,” he says. He does some wedding, portrait and product photography and has added the required lighting system for it.

Kotagauni says use of digital processing is inevitable. “What we see and what the camera sees are different. I use post production tools for altering exposure, contrast and popping the colour only,” he says. So far, he has toured South India. Kerala, with its picturesque locations, tops his list.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .