Caught in a time warp with SP Balasubrahmanyam

By | Published: 7:22 pm

No matter the genre, you can trust the magic of SP Balasubrahmanyam’s voice to enthrall people anytime. The singer’s track Dhummu Dhooli from Darbar is trending heavily on social media. The tremendous response is surprising in a way as singers his age are now turning to other avenues with younger singers cropping up in the field. But such is his magic that SPB continues to engage fans across different generations.

Ask him how he manages to charm audiences through the years, he says, “I am not well-versed in anything else other than singing. Songs have been my breath and soul right from childhood. You may call it hereditary. My father was the reason for my foray into singing. As we say, practice makes man or woman perfect, there was not a single day in my life when I did not sing. Only relentless practice through regular singing on stage and recording theatres honed my vocal chords and made me deliver what the music director exactly demanded. I’m grateful to music directors who have given me a chance to sing in their films and owe my successful journey to them.” In fact, such was his devotion to music that there were days when he didn’t get much leisure time to spend with his family. When asked about the best moments of his career, the singer pauses for a bit to collect his thoughts.

“The best part is the incredible association with legends like Ghantasalagaru, Suheelamma, Janakamma and Yesudas annayya. The music directors of the highest calibre treated me like their own and encouraged me along with legendary singers in my formative years. I feel very proud to be associated with them. I hope that I’m seen as a bridge between two distinct generations. Those are the architects of what I am today. Had Balachandergaru not thought of me, I would not have thought of entering Bollywood,” he shares. Having sung for top heroes of the day, he says, it was singing for Shobhan Babu garu in Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna which remains a milestone for him.

“That moment when I sang for Shobhan Babu garu for the first time always remains a fabulous landmark in my life. Fortunately, the next generation of music directors have also liked my work and allowed me to lend my voice in their films. The struggle was limited to the initial days. The entire onus of bringing me up was shouldered by my godfather Kodandapani garu. After him, the younger generation galvanised me into singing thousands of songs. I feel lucky that I get to do what I love,” signs off SPB.

