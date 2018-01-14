Towards a better future

By | Published: 12:44 am 9:55 pm

To start something one needs courage, to sustain it, one needs to work hard and to finish it, one needs confidence. The volunteers of the group Mana Miryalaguda have all these qualities in abundance.

Wanting to develop his native town, Mannem Sridhar Reddy created a Facebook group called Mana Miryalaguda and added everyone who belonged to the village in the group. Mana Miryalaguda’s goal is to strengthen the government schools, create awareness among school children to lead and maintain a healthy lifestyle and protect the environment from all kinds of pollution.

“I realised that my village was lacking in many facilities and wanted to improve the living conditions,” says Mannem Sridhar Reddy, founder, Mana Miryalaguda. Started in 2009, the social media group boasts 14,000 members today.

Since many from the village had settled abroad, he reached out to them and told them about his objective. The Facebook group is where they discuss issues, post achievements and encourage each other. If an activity is planned, they post it on the group so others can join in, the only rule being it should benefit residents of Miryalaguda. Among the different camps and activities they have done in the village are Swacch Miryalaguda, distributing school supplies, organising personality development programmes and health camps.

Multiple programmes

In Swacch Miryalaguda, they took out a rally inspired by Swacch Bharath Abhiyaan. “We distributed brooms, cleaned the village, filled potholes, constructed speed breakers and fenced the trees,” says Sridhar who along with the volunteers was able to place a plastic ban as well.

“We arranged a photoshoot helped by the village children emphasising the ill effects of using plastic bags and distributed 40,000 jute bags. Now everyone uses these bags for groceries and vegetables. The ban was effective and we saw the usage come down by 60 per cent.” The group also conducts health camps every six months where they do cancer screening tests apart from the basic medical checkup.

To deal with the low pass percentage due to dearth of faculty, they came up with the idea of adopting schools in the area. “Initially, we adopted the Mukundapuram Government School and then looked at schools in and around Miryalaguda. We adopted all the government schools and a few in Hyderabad later. We surveyed the schools based on faculty and infrastructure requirements. Since a lot of children had an affinity for sports, we distributed 100 sport shoes and uniforms. It motivated the children a lot and two girls were selected for national tournament subsequently,” adds Sridhar. They also donated projectors, benches, ceiling fans, constructed toilets, provided study material and turned a dump yard into a beautiful playground.

The volunteers visit Miryalaguda twice a month and also take practical classes about farming at the school. Many students have taken to farming in a big way where the vegetables grown by them are used in the mid-day meals. Following in the footsteps of their father, Sridhar’s children are also giving back to the society in their small way. “They saved their pocket money and donated 2700 schoolbags alongwith saplings to 32 schools as part of our Happy School project. Now the students water the plants every day before coming to school,” adds Sridhar who is looking to adopt a few more schools. On his part, Sridhar practices what he preaches. “I cycle to office everyday which is 13 kms away from LB Nagar. I only use the car and bike for family outings,” says Sridhar. The money meant for the fuel is used in the welfare activities of Miryalaguda. “I once cycled from Hyderabad to Shirdi to create awareness on health and environment and I distributed jute bags along the way,” says Sridhar who now plans to travel across the State to create awareness about ill effects of using plastic and government schemes.