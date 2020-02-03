Caution against forest fires in Nallamala

By | Published: 12:28 am

Nagarkurnool: Saturday’s wildfire in the Nallamala forest which reduced about 15 acres of forest land between Vatvarlapally and Domalapenta villages to ashes, has once again raised the long-standing issue which has been a challenge for the Forest Department, though they successfully doused this particular fire immediately.

It is that time of the year when grass in the forest dries up and leaves also start falling. Even a spark originating at a distance can be carried by winds to cause massive wildfire. It is also the time when Shiva Swamys and people accompanying them take the forest route to reach Srisailam, camping, cooking and lighting bonfires on their way. Though they can’t be solely blamed for wildfires, there are many other causes.

Last week a Chenchu’s hut got burnt in Bourapur village deep inside the forest. The reason for the fire wasn’t known. Such wildfires are a common sight for Chenchus living in the forest. Saturday’s incident became public only because it happened beside the main road leading to Srisailam. But there are many fires which can be seen inside the core forest area during this time. “There are many studies done by the Forest Department and they know the techniques to handle wildfires. The problem is that there is lack of monitoring and patrolling inside the forests,” says Dr D Ramkishan, leader of Chenchu Lokam.

Geo-tagging

“There are entry and exit points on the highway where the Forest Department levies a charge on tourists. Why don’t they geo-tag all the devotees entering the forest and monitor their location? That way, anybody going missing can also be immediately located. The devotees and tourists can be made to take a pledge that they would not cause harm to the forest and they can also be prevented from cooking in the forest. Let them cook in villages and proceed further. Let the Forest department also specify a particular path inside the forest which could be followed by devotees,” he said.

While the Forest department is under-staffed, downsizing forest watchers and tiger trackers, most of them from the Chenchu community, has only added to the problems. “Cattle grazers also enter the forests from nearby villages and sometimes cook food, causing a fire. Since last year, we have been able to prevent devotees from cooking inside the forest. Now they are getting their food from outside. They are also following a particular path,” District Forest Officer M Joji told Telangana Today.

Fire-lanes planned

“There is Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, where there are 650 protection watchers, 1,750 other protection staff, 15 range officers and five senior officers to oversee this staff in 2,100 sq km area. They have permanent fire-lanes there,” Joji pointed out, adding that forest fires were not a priority before, but now, the department is planning a 1,000 km fire-lane inside Amrabad Tiger Reserve. “Road accessibility deep inside the forests is also needed, apart from special monitoring teams and infrastructure. Putting CCTV cameras at various locations on the 60 km highway may help, but we also need to have manpower to monitor it. If we have one ill-equipped beat officer for 1,000 hectare forest area, it is not enough to protect the forest,” he observed.

He also said that the difficult mountainous terrain also makes it difficult to control a wildfire which may be raging at a 500-metre altitude. Reaching the spot itself is a challenge for the forest staff.

CAMPA funds

Though the Centre claims to have given Rs 3,110 crore to Telangana for conservation, management and protection of forests, in reality the State has received only Rs 500 crore, out of which Rs 1 crore has been given to Amrabad Tiger Reserve. “Under CAMPA, we have provision to purchase fire-handling and dousing equipment. Works for laying fire-lanes have started. As we keep working, in a few years we will be able to see change,” Joji said.

The DFO said that free gas has been supplied to all families in the forest area and door-to-door campaign has been undertaken a few times by the department to sensitize local tribes on preventing fires. “But, change has to come from people from the mainstream society who need to keep in mind not to cause forest fires when they travel on this route,” he added.

