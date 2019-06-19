Caution boards at accident prone zones soon in Warangal

By | Published: 12:26 am

Warangal: District Collector Prashant J Patil directed officials to identify black spots on the National and State Highways and put up caution boards and signage at such places within 10 days.

He was speaking at a review meeting with officials of RTA, police, municipal and other line department officials here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Patil expressed his concern over road accidents in the district and asked officials to set up signage 200 meters before the accident prone zones so that vehicle users could become alert and slow down.

The Collector also asked officials to construct speed breakers on all the roads approaching highways. He directed RTA officials to inspect all school buses and check their condition. RTA officials informed the Collector they seized 30 school buses which were found unfit.

Commissioner of Police (CP) V Ravinder said that police had identified 30 black spots so far in Warangal Commissionerate limits and informed during last year, 111 people died and 415 suffered injuries in 375 road accidents. GWMC commissioner N Ravi Kiran and senior officials of various departments attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter