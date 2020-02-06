Cavallo Veloce best bet for Chennai feature

Chennai: The B. Suresh-trained Cavallo Veloce appeals most for the South India Sprinters Trial Stakes 1200 metres, a terms for horses 4-years-old and over and the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. No false rails.
The first race starts at 2-00 p.m.
Selections:
1. Cleona 1, Gardiner 2, Naattamai 3
2. Europa Star 1, King Horof 2, Songbird 3
3. Daiyamondo 1, Driftwood Pacific 2, Exquisite Star 3
4. Star Waves 1, Hananiah 2, My Passion 3
5. Cavallo Veloce 1, Subah Ka Tara 2, Megasthenes 3
6. Glorious Destiny 1, Tudor Treasure 2, Chief Of Command 3
7. Areca Cruise 1, Admiral Nelson 2, Lady Elise 3
Day’s Best: Europa Star.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7