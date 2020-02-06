Cavallo Veloce best bet for Chennai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 10:52 pm

Chennai: The B. Suresh-trained Cavallo Veloce appeals most for the South India Sprinters Trial Stakes 1200 metres, a terms for horses 4-years-old and over and the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. No false rails.

The first race starts at 2-00 p.m.

Selections:

1. Cleona 1, Gardiner 2, Naattamai 3

2. Europa Star 1, King Horof 2, Songbird 3

3. Daiyamondo 1, Driftwood Pacific 2, Exquisite Star 3

4. Star Waves 1, Hananiah 2, My Passion 3

5. Cavallo Veloce 1, Subah Ka Tara 2, Megasthenes 3

6. Glorious Destiny 1, Tudor Treasure 2, Chief Of Command 3

7. Areca Cruise 1, Admiral Nelson 2, Lady Elise 3

Day’s Best: Europa Star.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7