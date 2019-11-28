Cavallo Veloce fancied for Chennai feature

Chennai: The B. Suresh-trained Cavallo Veloce, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Guindy Gold Cup 1600 metres a terms for horses 3-years-old and upward and the feature event of the races to be held on Friday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.
Selections:
1. Shelomi 1, Jagathi 2, Daring Dancer 3
2. Wonderful Era 1, Fantastic Hit 2, Deetcove 3
3. Glorious Asset 1, Beauty Of The Turf 2, Royal Feelings 3
4. Lady Ascot 1, Butterfly 2, Priceless Treasure 3
5. Cavallo Veloce 1, My Opinion 2, Prevalent Force 3
6. Cher Amie 1, Star Victorious 2, Glorious Destiny 3
7. Blue Brook 1, River Bend 2, Magic Storm 3
Day’s Best: Wonderful Era .
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.