Cavallo Veloce fancied for Chennai feature

Published: 11:30 pm 11:36 pm

Chennai: The B. Suresh-trained Cavallo Veloce, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Guindy Gold Cup 1600 metres a terms for horses 3-years-old and upward and the feature event of the races to be held on Friday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

Selections:

1. Shelomi 1, Jagathi 2, Daring Dancer 3

2. Wonderful Era 1, Fantastic Hit 2, Deetcove 3

3. Glorious Asset 1, Beauty Of The Turf 2, Royal Feelings 3

4. Lady Ascot 1, Butterfly 2, Priceless Treasure 3

5. Cavallo Veloce 1, My Opinion 2, Prevalent Force 3

6. Cher Amie 1, Star Victorious 2, Glorious Destiny 3

7. Blue Brook 1, River Bend 2, Magic Storm 3

Day’s Best: Wonderful Era .

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.