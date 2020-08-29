CBI books case against Servomax India

Case against firm, its MD, directors and others on charges of defrauding Indian Overseas Bank of Rs 95.08 crore

Hyderabad: The Bengaluru unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a case against Servomax India Private Limited based in IDA Cherlapally here, and its managing director, promoter and director and other public servants on charges of defrauding the Indian Overseas Bank to the tune of Rs 95.08 crore.

The case was booked against the company and the others under Sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with 420 (Cheating), 468 (Forgery) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged) along with the provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, according to the CBI’s FIR.

The matter came to light when the account was classified as fraud after conducting an audit. The fraud was also reported to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The company that was originally started in 1982 was into manufacturing of power-saving products like voltage stabilisers, transformers, power conditioning equipment and power solution providers.

