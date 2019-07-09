CBI books Central GST official in DA case

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Central GST Commissionerate Anti-Evasion Wing Superintendent Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi, against whom a disproportionate assets (DA) case was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), allegedly purchased prime properties both in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the CBI’s First Information Report, Gandhi acquired seven plots and four lands in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Amaravati. In all, the CBI has unearthed disproportionate assets worth over Rs Rs.3.74 crore. Gandhi amassed the properties on his name and on the names of his family members. The plots were at Kankipadu, Proddaturu, Kondapur, Hydernagar in Kukatpally and Vijayawada, while lands were purchased in Madeenaguda, Vijayawada and Mandadam village in Tulluru manda in Amaravati.

The FIR said Gandhi opened accounts in half a dozen banks in Hyderabad and Vijayawada and maintained balance in four banks. His wife Sireesha was maintaining a balance of Rs 20 lakh in a private bank in Kukatpally. A solar panel worth over Rs 1 lakh was installed at his house at Kukatpally.

Sources said Gandhi joined the Central Excise department on April 27, 1992 as an Inspector and was promoted as Superintendent in September 2002 and posted at Hyderabad Commissionerate-I. He went on deputation to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2003 and from there to Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2004 and remained there till 2017.

He was posted as Superintendent in GST Anti-Evasion Wing. Instructions were also issued to officials concerned in CBI to collect certified copies of relevant entries from the accounts of Gandhi along with his family members and relatives.

These account details would be helpful during the course of investigation. The CBI has registered a case against Gandhi and his wife based on information that was received from reliable sources and carried out searches at his properties in Hyderabad and Vijayawada on Tuesday.

More SCR officials in CBI net for fraud

Some more officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) have come came under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for their alleged involvement in a case that was registered for fraudulent payment of pharmaceutical supply bills to the tune of Rs 2.20 crore.

A CBI team conducted searches at the residences of these officials on Tuesday and seized a few documents.

The fraud was detected by the Principal Financial Adviser’s office of SCR in Secunderabad, during checking in which 31 fake bills without GST number and false purchase orders were passed between October 2018 and April 2019.

These bills were issued by SCR’s Expenditure Section Accounts Assistant V Ganesh Kumar in the name of three fake firms, Sai Balaji Pharma and Surgicals, Vinayaka Agencies and Sri Thirumala Agencies, all located on SD Road in Secunderabad, using his user ID and password in the Integrated Pay Roll and Accounting System (IPAS) of SCR.

The case was booked against Kumar and the three firms in May this year.

