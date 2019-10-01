CBI books four in Hyderabad for duping SBI

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked a case against four persons, including a former SBI official and a messenger, for allegedly defrauding the bank and causing a loss to the tune of Rs 5.36 crore.

Apart from former SBI Relationship Manager of Medium Enterprises (RMME) Abdul Rawoof Pasha and messenger T Lakshminarayana, the names of the city-based NAR Traders and Enterprises Private Limited and its partner Kotakonda Krishna Prasad were also included in the FIR issued by the CBI’s Hyderabad unit.

In the complaint, SBI Himayathnagar Region Regional Manager Usha Shankar said Pasha, during his tenure from July 2017 to December 2018, conspired with partners of NAR Traders Company and Lakshminarayana and defrauded the bank.

Pasha allegedly conspired to defraud the bank by deposing fabricated gift deeds as collateral security for SME advance by hiding the identity of Lakshminarayana to become a partner in NAR Traders Company, which they established in April 2014, without taking administrative clearance from appropriate authorities of the bank. Pasha was responsible for the verification of KYC and other antecedents of the company and its partners. He, however, suppressed the fact that Lakshminarayana was an employee of the bank, to avoid obtaining administrative clearance from the competent authority to join as a partner of a business entity while he was in service, CBI officials said in the FIR.

The company submitted a loan proposal for Rs 5.05 crore in July 2017 to trade agri products and other allied lines by submitting fabricated title deeds as collateral security and got sanctioned Rs 5.05 crore cash credit limit in August 2017.

According to the FIR, Pasha intentionally allowed Lakshminarayana to withdraw the cash credit account through fabricated invoices and stock statements. He allowed Lakshminarayana to divert the loan proceeds to the latter’s personal use and became responsible for slippage of the account into NPA category on November 2018.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter