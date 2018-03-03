CBI books IT officer in disproportionate assets case

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked a case against an Income Tax (I-T) officer on Friday for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.50 crore.

Mudavath Siva Sankara Nayak — who is posted at Visakhapatnam — joined the I-T Department as a lower division clerk in June 1993. He was promoted as an Income Tax Officer in September 2008. From March 2010 to December 2017, Nayak allegedly indulged in corrupt activities, accepted bribes and invested the same in acquiring properties in the name of his wife M Naga Lakshmi, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

As on March 2010, Nayak and his family were in possession of movable and immovable assets worth Rs 7.97 lakh. From March 2010 to December 2017, he acquired assets amounting to Rs 2.31 crore on his and his wife’s names, while his savings was Rs 80 lakh only. Therefore, he acquired assets to the tune of Rs 1.50 crore, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

CBI booked a case against Nayak under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and took up investigation.