CBI books two GST officers in Hyderabad for accepting bribe

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a case against two officers of the Anti-Evasion Section of the Hyderabad GST Commissionerate on charges of accepting bribe from a city-based company.

The case was booked against the Hyderabad GST Commissionerate Deputy Commissioner of Service Tax Anti-Evasion, Sudha Rani Chilaka, the then Superintendent of Service Tax Anti Evasion, Sreenivas Gandhi Bollineni, and Bharani Commodities Private Limited Director Satya Sridhar Reddy Jagannagari under Section 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

A preliminary enquiry dated October 31, 2019 was registered by the Hyderabad unit of CBI. The preliminary probe revealed that both Sudha Rani and Gandhi, who were connected with the investigation of a case against Infiniti Metal Products India Limited and their group companies for wrongfully availing Input Tax Credit (ITC), had demanded Rs.5 crore along with other yet to be identified officials of the GST department, according to the CBI FIR.

They accepted Rs.10 lakh on April 15, 2019 and also demanded plots for the balance bribe, the FIR stated, adding that in 2019, the CBI booked a case against Gandhi and his wife under the PC Act and carried out searches at properties belonging to Gandhi in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. The CBI officials found assets worth over Rs.3.74 crore during the searches.

Gandhi, who earlier worked in the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad for over 10 years, was part of the team that probed several important cases including those against a top politician in Andhra Pradesh.

