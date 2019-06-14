CBI chief warns freshers of responsibilities

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: The investiture ceremony of the 23rd batch of Sub-Inspector cadets of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was held at CBI Academy in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla, the chief guest for the event, congratulated the cadets and said the training was the most demanding test of their intellectual and physical abilities. He said as cadets celebrate the successful execution of this phase of their lives, they must remember that from now on, they have tremendous responsibilities.

There were many examples over the years of aggrieved persons, along with their immediate relatives, not being satisfied with the findings of a probe carried out by various investigating agencies and them seeking the handing over of the probe to CBI.

This shows the strong faith of public on CBI as an investigating agency which exemplifies integrity and impartiality. Thirty-two weeks of training was rendered to 13 Sub-Inspector probationers who joined the Academy on October 22, 2018.

The batch consisted of 13 cadets, including a woman officer, who were selected through SSC’s Combined Graduate Level Examination and Departmental Examination. The cadets were trained in laws and investigation skills, investigation of anti-corruption cases, different types of conventional crime, collection of intelligence, drug-related offences, human trafficking, wildlife crime, investigation of cybercrime cases, mobile forensics, forensic medicine, forensic science, bank fraud, security fraud and economic offences, among others.

Shukla also released the updated version of two handbooks — ‘Standard Operating Procedure for Investigation of Bank Frauds’ and ‘Handbook on Laws and Procedure of Banking’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter