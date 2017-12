By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: A special court for CBI cases here on Wednesday acquitted the Tripura former Director-General of Police K Nagaraj, his father Subramanyam and brother Srinivas in disproportionate assets case registered against them in 2005.

The court observed that the investigating agency has failed to prove that the 1983 batch IPS officer of Manipur-Tripura cadre, Nagaraj amassed disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The CBI filed the charge-sheet in 2007 before the trial court.