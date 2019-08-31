CBI court adjourns money laundering case involving Misa

By | Published: 2:25 pm

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned the hearing in a money laundering case involving Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar while adjourning the matter to September 21 instructed the investigating officer of the case to submit a brief of all the accused.

The court will on the next date decide whether to take cognizance of the third supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The case has been transferred to Special Judge Kuhar. It was earlier being heard by Special CBI Judge Arun Bhardwaj.

In its third supplementary charge sheet filed by the agency on July 10, the ED named 35 fresh accused of which 20 are firms.

In 2017, the ED raided a farmhouse and a few other locations as part of its probe against two brothers — Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain — and others, who were alleged to have laundered crores of rupees using shell companies.

The Jain brothers were arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED had also arrested Rajesh Agrawal, a chartered accountant who had allegedly mediated and provided Rs 90 lakh in cash to the Jain brothers in advance to invest in M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited as share premium.

Bharti and her husband are alleged to have been directors in this firm in the past.

The agency had alleged that the Jain brothers, Agrawal, Misa and her husband were the key persons behind the money laundering.