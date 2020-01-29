CBI issues advisory on internship

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has advised people to be more vigilant against emails and advertisements relating to its internship scheme. The advisory comes in the backdrop of certain instances of fraudulent advertisements and emails relating to internship scheme, which have come to the notice of the investigation agency.

Recently, the CBI had issued an advertisement on its website ‘CBI academy and Internshala.com to initiate an internship scheme of CBI from the year 2020’. The scheme is initiated to seek engagement of Indian nationals, who are graduate/post graduate or research students enrolled in reputed university/institutes within India, preferably specializing in law, cyber, data analysis, criminology, management, economics, commerce and forensic science including digital forensics and associated subjects.

These ‘interns’ shall be attached within the CBI for a period of six to eight weeks and would be expected to supplement the process of analysis within the agency through desirable empirical collection and collation of in-house data and other information. Thirty interns will be engaged for different CBI branches at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

However, it has come to the notice of CBI that some platforms were referring to the internship scheme as an employment opportunity in CBI. These platforms incorrectly mentioned that the CBI will pay the interns a consolidated amount or salary as per norms, during the internship period.

The platforms are also falsely giving alleged information to public that after completion of internship, the interns will be given placement in CBI. The candidates are also being asked to apply for the internship scheme of CBI online through a link being provided by recruitment agencies/websites.

The CBI has clarified that no payment will be made while interns will have to make their own arrangements for stay and travel. The scheme does not involve any permanent placement with the CBI after completion of internship period.

Any interested and eligible candidate may apply as per procedure given in the advertisement and there is no application fee required to be paid while applying for engagement as interns in CBI. Complete and signed applications with supportive papers addressed to the SP (Training), CBI Academy, Ghaziabad received through speed post shall only be entertained.

In case, an application is received through such recruitment agencies/websites, the same will be rejected. The CBI will not be responsible in any way for the amount paid by the individuals to any individual or group of individuals/agencies purporting to be representing CBI or giving false information on their websites.

The CBI strongly recommends that the potential candidates applying for internship scheme should not respond to such solicitations and apply only as per the advertisement uploaded on the website of CBI, CBI Academy and Internshala.com. To inform CBI about such fraudulent schemes: mail to [email protected]

