CBI nabs Customs Superintendent while accepting bribe in Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday caught red-handed Karimnagar Division Customs Superintendent S.Chandrasekhar and his colleague Rafiquddin on charges of allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.50,000 from a complainant.

The bribe was allegedly accepted through their conduit, a press release issued by the CBI said here. The amount was recovered from the arrested persons and their conduit.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of the CBI had booked a case under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act against Chandrasekhar based on a written complaint lodged by a chit fund firm owner alleging that he was demanding a bribe of Rs.50,000 for closing a tax evasion case against the firm.

A trap was then laid and the accused was caught red-handed, the press release added.

