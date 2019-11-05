CBI raids 187 places including Hyderabad in Rs 7,200-cr bank frauds

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches in 187 places, including those in Hyderabad, on Tuesday in connection with bank fraud cases.

The searches were in connection with 42 cases related to bank frauds involving more than Rs 7,200 crore. Of them, there are four cases of more than Rs 1,000 crore and 11 of Rs 100 crore to Rs 1,000 crore approximately.

Apart from Telangana, the searches were carried out at Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

In Hyderabad, raids were conducted in Kukatpally, Kondapur, Madhapur, Chikkadpally, Sanathnagar and Shaikpet after registering separate cases against two companies — Incline Agrotech Private Limited (IAPL) and Sudhamsu Exim Private Limited (SEPL) on Monday. The IAPL allegedly defrauded SBI to the tune of Rs 6 crore while SEPL was accused of causing losses of Rs 8.75 crore to the Central Bank of India.

The CBI’s Hyderabad unit registered the case against IAPL while the Chennai unit booked the case against SEPL under the IPC and took up investigation.

The premier investigating agency also named Basheerbagh Parishram Bhavan branch Relationship Manager of Medium Enterprises (RMMEA) Abdul Rawoof Pasha, who was presently under suspension, in the First Information Report (FIR) along with IAPL Directors K Vikram Babu and K Siva Varma. The names of SEPL Directors Maddala Ramesh Reddy, Bolla Raghupathi Rao and Yaddala Ramana Reddy were included in the FIR issued by the Chennai CBI unit. Sources said officials seized key documents during the raids.

