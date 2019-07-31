CBI registers case against Hyderabad based firm

By | Published: 12:36 am 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the city-based VNR Infrastructure Limited along with its Managing Director, Director and former Directors for allegedly cheating Bank of Baroda (BoB), CFS branch in Hyderabad to the tune of Rs.62.01 crore.

Based on a complaint lodged by the BoB Deputy General Manager J Lalam, the premier investigating agency registered the case against the Managing Director Vakati Narayan Reddy, Director and CFO Ganji Praveen Kumar and former Directors R Srikanth Reddy, P Mahidhar Reddy and late M Madhavaiah apart from the VNR Infrastructure Limited.

The case was registered under Sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) read with 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating), 468 (Forgery) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to First Information Report (FIR), the company with its office at Road No.3 in Banjara Hills and its Directors allegedly cheated the bank by siphoning off funds which were sanctioned for the business purpose.

The bank has reported the account as fraud based on aberrations in audited financial statements for financial year 2015-16 and provisional financial statements as at February 10, 2017 submitted by the company to Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) at the time of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the company.

