CBI scores better in conviction rate

Hyderabad: The conviction rate of the cases probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has gone up since 2016, with the premier investigation agency managing to ensure punishment to those involved in scams and bribe cases.

The CBI is investigating a substantial number of cases having inter-State ramifications. During the last three years, the CBI booked 2,113 cases under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.

In spite of taking much time to ensure conviction to the accused after completing investigation and filing of the charge-sheet, the rate of conviction has gone up from 2016 to October 2019. It took 19 years for the CBI to get punishment to the accused in a case that was booked by the Hyderabad unit of CBI for cheating a bank to the tune of Rs.1.45 crore.

A few days ago, the special court for the CBI cases sentenced Ramakrishna Paramahansa, former branch chief manager, Andhra Bank, Masab Tank, and two other persons to three years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in connection with a cheating case registered in 2000.

Apart from Ramakrishna, Mathur Mass Communication Limited managing director VR Mathur and another person Sandeep Raj also got three years of RI. According to statistics, the CBI registered 66.8 per cent conviction rate in 2016 while 66.9 per cent in 2017 and 68 per cent in 2018. It registered 69.92 per cent conviction rate till October 31.

Following a request from the State government concerned, the CBI is investigating a few cases while bribe cases were being probed after getting complaints from people. Some cases, especially scams, that took place in nationalised banks were investigated only after receiving a complaint from senior bank officials concerned.

The CBI is investigating a few cases following directions from the constitutional courts. Of the total 1,481 cases being probed by the CBI as on October 31, 347 cases were referred by the constitutional courts and 119 were referred by the State governments.

