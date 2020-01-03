CBI searches in loan fraud case

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday carried out searches at the house of the director of a pharmaceutical company and officials of a nationalised bank in connection with a Rs 16 crore loan fraud case.

The raids were conducted after registering a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust by a public servant and forgery based on a complaint lodged by the bank’s Charminar region manager.

The company included the name of a person from Bengaluru as one of the directors and created forged documents on his name. His family’s property was used as collateral for obtaining the loan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter