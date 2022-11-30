CBI summons Minister Gangula Kamalakar

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders have been summoned to appear for questioning on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:24 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Karimnagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation has reportedly summoned BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar asking him to appear before them at the CBI headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.

The summons is said to be in connection with the arrest of one Komi Reddy Srinivas, who was held on charges of cheating people posing as a fake CBI officer. The Minister is said to have been summoned since there were some photos of Srinivas posing with the Minister during a recent community meeting.

As part of the investigation, CBI officials on Wednesday reached Kamalakar’s residence and handed over the summons notice to his family members as he was not at home.

EOM