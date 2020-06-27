CBI takes over probe in Rajasthan cop suicide case

By | Published: 5:20 pm

New Delhi: Almost a month after an SHO (Station House Officer) posted at Rajgarh police station in Rajasthan’s Churu district committed suicide, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe.

The CBI registered a case on June 26 on the request of the Rajasthan government.

The state government had demanded for a CBI probe on June 6 to investigate the suicide by Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi.

The CBI has booked a case against unknown persons to probe the reasons behind suicide of Vishnoi.

The body of the SHO of Rajgarh Police station was found hanging with the ceiling at his government residence on May 23.

In a suicide note addressed to the Churu superintendent of police, he had said he was not able to “bear pressure created around him”. After the suicide by the SHO, many organisations in Rajasthan had demanded CBI probe into the matter.

Even a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between the SHO and his activist friend has gone viral where he is telling the latter that he was “being trapped in dirty politics at the local level”.