CBIT, MGIT clear air on tuition fee

By | Published: 1:49 am

Hyderabad: The managements of Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) said they submitted details of recurring expenditure, inflation and infrastructure expenditure, among others.

Responding to the directions of the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (TAFRC) and reports in a section of the media, the managements said an annual tuition fee of Rs 3,19,784 in CBIT and Rs 2,28,148 in MGIT respectively for BE and BTech courses for the block period of 2019-22 was proposed. But, till date TAFRC did not call for a hearing on the issue and neither did it fix the annual tuition fee.

In order to put students on notice on annual tuition fee as the web counselling began, the management said it addressed letters to TSCHE and Commissionerate of Technical Education requesting to display the tuition fee of Rs 2.20 lakh and Rs 1.70 lakh for engineering courses in CBIT and MGIT, respectively.

The managements said the tuition fee was increased by 10 per cent for CBIT and 6.25 per cent for MGIT for the block period of 2019-22, while it was Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1.60 lakh as fixed by the High Court for block period of 2016-2019.

It said the hike was made in order to pay the University Grants Commission scales to teaching staff, State PRC scales to non-teaching staff and to meet the bare minimum expenditure in running the institutes. “It is also brought to the notice of the general public, aspiring students and parents that CBIT and MGIT are self-financing institutes and do not charge or encourage any kind of cash payments or donations in lieu of granting admission,” said the press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter