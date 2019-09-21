CBIT shuttlers champs

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:36 pm

Hyderabad: Hosts CBIT had the measure of Bhavans Sainikpuri 2-0 in the final of the Osmania University inter-college badminton tournament for men that was held at Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Results: Semifinals: Bhavans Sainikpuri bt Badruka College 2-1 (Nikhil lost to Ramneek 21-19, 14-21, 16-21; Kerti Shasank bt Rahul 22-20, 22-20; Nikhil & Shasank bt Ramneeth Singh & Rahul 18-21, 21-19, 21-14); CBIT bt CSI College 2-1 (Dhanesh Rao lost to Akhil 21-18, 14-21, 14-21; Manesh bt Neeraj 21-8, 21-18; Manesh Kumar & Akhil bt Neeraj & Akhil 21-17, 20-22, 21-17).

3rd place: CSI College bt Badruka 2-1 (Neeraj bt Bharat 21-19, 18-21, 21-16; Akhil lost to Rahul 18-21, 19-21; Neeraj & Akhil bt Ramneeth Singh & Rahul 22-20, 21-19).

Final: CBIT bt Bhavans Sainikpuri 2-0 (Dahesh bt Nikhil Kumar 21-12, 21-16; Manesh bt Keerti Shasank 21-13, 21-13)

