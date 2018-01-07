CBIT storm into semifinals

By | Published: 5:33 pm

Warangal: CBIT Hyderabad crushed Srinidhi ITS, Ghatkesar by seven wickets to enter the semifinals of the 16th SR Champions Trophy South India inter-engineering Collegiate (T-20) cricket tournament on Sunday.

CBIT will meet SRM University, Chennai while SR Engineering College, Warangal, will face NIT, Warangal in the second semifinal.

Brief Scores: Malla Reddy Engineering College, Hyderabad 124/6 in 20 overs (Avinash 33; Azabar 3/19) lost to SRM University, Chennai 128/4 in 16.2 overs (Santhosh 44; Vijay 3/19). Man of the Match: Santhosh;

Thirumala Engineering College, Hyderabad 88/8 in 20 overs (Vikas 31; Abhilash 2/18) lost to SR Engineering College, Warangal 89/5 in 16.1 overs (Harsha 42; Mahi 2/13). Man of the Match: Harsha;

NIT Warangal 147/6 in 20 overs (Sonu 59, Arunachalam 2/24) bt SMVIT, Pondicherry 90/9 in 20 overs (Ashwin 30; Nikhil 3/17). Man of the Match: Sonu;

Srinidhi ITS, Ghatkesar 110/9 in 20 overs (Jashwanth 39; Naveen 4/17) CBIT, Hyderabad 116/3 in 18.3 overs (Vikas 42; Lakshman 1/19). Man of the Match: Naveen.