CBIT students bag best-ever job package

By | Published: 12:55 am 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Students of Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) bagged the highest package of Rs 41 lakh per annum from Microsoft India R&D centre. Students who were placed in Microsoft India, included Chandramouli, Vaishnavi, Preetham Chinta, Ankitha Pilli and Krishna Sri Somepalli.

The CBIT in a press statement on Wednesday said it was the best package bagged by its students in 41 years of history.

It said 1,205 offers and 400 paid internships were provided to students by 100 reputed IT and core companies like Microsoft, Oracle, JPMC, Deloitte, TechnipFMC, Accolite, Google ITPR, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, CTS, Infosys, Bank of America, NCR, Hexagon, ITC, Dr Reddy’s, Aurobindo, Divi’s and Sirpur Paper Mills.

D Sandhyasree, Member of BOM, Dr P Ravinder Reddy, Principal, and Dr NLN Reddy, Head – Placements, congratulated the students.