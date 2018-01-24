CBIT wins inter-college badminton title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: CBIT won the badminton title, defeating GNITS-A 2-0 in the 8th Inter-Engineering Colleges State Level Sports meet conducted by G Narayanamma women’s Engineering College.

Results: Throwball: GNITS-B bt GNITS-A 11-15, 9-15;

Volleyball: BVRIT Hyderabad bt GNITS with 2 points;

Basketball: VNRVJIET bt GNITS with 2 points;

Table Tennis: GNITS-A bt SNIST 3-0; Singles: SNIST bt GNITS 3-0;

Badminton: Singles: CBIT bt GNITS-A 11-4, 11-5; Doubles: CBIT bt GNITS-A 11-3, 11-5;

Kho-Kho: GNITS bt Sridevi 5-3.