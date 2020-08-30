CBRE Hyderabad centre serving global markets

Emerges as one of the largest tech hubs in the world designing and providing property technology solutions

Hyderabad: CBRE South Asia, part of the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE Group, which operates its digital & technology centre in Hyderabad, sees its increasing role in technology development and process improvement to cater to its global market needs. Its Hyderabad centre has emerged as the largest tech hub in India.

Of the 466 digital and technology professionals operating from India, the company has 266 people working at its Hyderabad centre while 200 work from Gurugram.

The Hyderabad centre designs and provides property technology solutions and caters to areas such as advisory & transactions, customer relationship management, capital markets, property management, enterprise data platform across lines of business, real estate investments, enterprise shared services platform, enterprise resource planning platform, global managed services, robotic process automation and cyber security.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman & CEO, CBRE India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE told Telangana Today, “In India, we have two technology hubs, where we are developing software applications for our services, looking at machine learning, robotics, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. There are hubs in different countries but the Indian centres are one of the largest. These hubs are playing an important role globally in strengthening our technology capabilities by supporting the technology group that is based in the US.”

“CBRE globally has been making a huge investment into technology. Our technology spends are larger than some of our competitors. We believe technology is what will take us to the next level to service our clients. It will help us improve efficiency & quality of services as well as optimise cost. For every business and service line, we have created a different platform,” he added.

CBRE, which has been operating a residential listings platform, recently launched its commercial listings platform that showcases commercial spaces including office, flexible workspace, retail and industrial & logistics to all stakeholders in India. The company aims to serve medium size enterprises, startups and individual professionals.

The technology-driven company with the help of its platforms and the digitisation it has undergone is able to provide data insights to its clients to take decisions which lowers the risk. The data may include transaction history, construction costs across India and how to get economies of scale.

