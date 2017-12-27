CBRE sees more opportunities in airports, smart cities

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: Indian aviation sector is on growth path and so are opportunities in the real estate space with the land bank the airports hold. Commercial real estate services and investment firm, CBRE South Asia, is keen to tap growing opportunities in the aviation space on the real estate front.

The company has been involved in all the major international airports including Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, all of them having huge land banks. There is a niche opportunity in the form of Centre’s UDAN scheme that aims to improve regional connectivity with several smaller airports expected to be created to enable that.

In Delhi, for instance, CBRE not only provides advisory on the land usage, but also has been involved in arranging the funding for the project for the hotel and getting an operator as well. The company is also involved in leasing of office buildings and retail space. It is also getting investors for the new development happening at the airport.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman, India & South East Asia, CBRE, “We have expertise in the real estate side of the airport development. We are also participating in the regional connectivity airport projects. We are working with seven airports across the country. In future too, we do expect to be part of the green-field airport projects coming up in India.”

Besides airports, CBRE is also seeing opportunities in the smart cities space. “We have just started working on 2-3 smart cities including Amaravati while others are lined up. We are going to utilise our experience in working with the State governments for the last 18-20 years in the areas of building business cases and financial feasibility studies for special economic zones, industrial parks and large residential developments. Our studies had become bankable documents based on which States had been able to decide on implementation of projects. We had been working with Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab and Jharkhand and many other States across the country,” he added.

CBRE is also involved in monetisation of government real estate. It has been setting bid process to get highest bidders for development in a transparent manner. The company also finds metro rail projects promising.

On the realty potential in district quarters, he says, major jobs are in the metros now. So other cities will take longer time to grow. Though there is potential, the smaller cities will take time to dominate realty. In terms of the realty class in these smaller cities- there could be some momentum in the residential, retail and logistics initially and then commercial space will pick up there on. Office space will take relatively more time to grow.

Sharing other dynamics in the sector, real estate investment trusts (REITs) once created can boost realty growth. The industry is waiting for the first REIT to be launched, which will determine what price the market is willing to pay. The success of the first REIT will determine how many more REITs will come. REIT is a company that owns, operates or finances income-producing real estate.