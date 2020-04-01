CBSE to promote all Class I to VIII students

By | Published: 8:58 pm

New Delhi: The HRD Ministry on Wednesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all students of Classes 1 to 8 to the next class in view of the situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“In view of the current situation due to #COVID19, I have advised @cbseindia29 to promote ALL students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class or grade,” Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said in a series of tweets.

Students of class 9 and 11 will be promoted on school-based assessments conducted so far, he said, adding those not promoted this time can appear in school-based tests online or offline.

“Students studying in classes IX & XI will be promoted to next class/grade based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc conducted so far. Students not promoted this time can appear in school-based tests, online or offline,” Nishank tweeted.

No exams in foreign countries



The Board will also not conduct pending Class 10 and 12 examinations in foreign countries due to the pandemic, according to officials.

“There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries. Each of these countries are also under lockdown or have decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time. Under such circumstances, it is felt that the board will not be in a position to hold differential set of exams for each of these countries,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

“Also, in the present situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes. Therefore, the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India. The system of marking and assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools,” he added.

The exams were postponed on March 18 following the coronavirus outbreak.

